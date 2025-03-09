Liam Keen comment: Wolves' battling performance showed a team united

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was the second game in an embarrassing four-match losing run that eventually cost Gary O'Neil his job and gave Vitor Pereira the chance to save Wolves' Premier League status.

On that winter evening at Goodison Park, Wolves were battered by set pieces, ripped apart in the physical battle and well beaten. It was a dark day in an already tough season.

On Saturday night Wolves welcomed the Toffees to Molineux, with both sides in a much different place.

Everton came into the game unbeaten in seven top flight matches, with David Moyes returning to the club and dragging them out of the relegation battle.

Pereira has had a tougher run than that, but has instilled a belief in his side that means they have survival in their own hands in the final weeks of the season.

And the difference in performance against Everton on Saturday, compared to the 4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture, was night and day.

Pereira described it as a 'consistent' performance, and that hits the nail on the head. Wolves were not emotional or erratic, they were level-headed and dependable, while also showing plenty of fight.

It was a fairly even start to the game, with Wolves dominating possession but both sides have sights of goal.