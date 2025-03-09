Fast start earns Telford Tigers another win in play-off hunt

Tom Watkins' side clocked up a fourth win in a row with the 7-4 success in South Yorkshire with four-goal hero Eric Henderson typifying a potent display in front of goal from the in-form visitors.

Tigers raced into a 2-0 first period lead and by the end of the second had the National Ice Hockey League clash in firm control with a dominant 5-1 advantage.

The Steeldogs, who have already secured a play-off place, pushed to register some late goals but Telford claimed the victory to put themselves seven clear of rivals Solway Sharks for the final play-off spot. Sharks have a game in hand and Romford Raiders, who Tigers drew level with, have two games in hand.

Head coach Watkins said: ”We got a strong start. I thought we were solid on our forecheck and defensively in the first period we were smart and were able to play with the lead. They have a lot of talent and it was only natural they would put us under some pressure in the second period but we scored timely goals to maintain the momentum.

"In the third period I thought we managed the puck pretty well, Sheffield at home are strong and they gave it a good push to get within two goals of us but we stuck together to get the job done.

"Brad (Day) played a strong game and Hendo (Henderson) came up with some big goals for a six point night.”

The visitors' fast start was rewarded as Henderson deflected an Adam Harding shot from the blue line beyond the Steeldogs netminder.

Tigers then took advantage of a power play with Henry Adams sidelined for delaying the game and Canadian duo Henderson and David Thomson combined well for the latter to tap home for Telford's second.

A defensive error between Harding and Rhodes Mitchell-King allowed Sheffield to pull one back shortly into the second period as Elmeri Hallfors fired past Brad Day.

But that did not threaten to knock Telford off their stride as Henderson was again involved in teeing up Devon Skoleski who fired in a wrist shot past Ben Norton.

Tigers were rampant and netted a fourth with Henderson's second a minute later with a simple finish from close range.

Henderson turned on the style with his hat-trick and Telford's fifth before the buzzer. He received the puck in the slot from Tom Byrne and spun and shot in one movement for a fantastic goal.

Sheffield's Ivan Bjorkly-Nordstrom pulled back a consolation early in the third before Tigers made it six as Scott McKenzie slotted into an empty net after Harry Ferguson was denied by Norton.

The visitors made it a contest with two goals to crank up pressure on Telford at 6-3 as Brady Doxey and Hallfors fired in, the latter on a power play.

But Sheffield were undone in the closing moments as Tigers received a power play and tuck the sting out of the contest. Steeldogs brought Norton from goal and Henderson finished into an empty net for his fourth of a memorable night.