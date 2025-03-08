Wolves v Everton preview: Goalkeeper backs team in season-defining fixtures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Starting against Everton tonight, Wolves now embark on a run of fixtures leading up until early May with a chance to extend their five-point gap to the bottom three.

In that time, Wolves will play the three relegation zone clubs Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester as they fight for survival.

Sa, who is expected to start in goal tonight for Wolves, believes the next seven games will 'define' Wolves' season and hopes they can pick up enough points to achieve survival and ensure the final weeks of the campaign are comfortable.

The goalkeeper said: “The start of the season was not the best. Of course, we played against difficult teams in the beginning. It’s not an excuse, but in this league, when you start being at the bottom then it's very difficult to overcome it.

“It can be one of the reasons, but I think as a team, we have to do more and show more, because we have quality. We have players with quality.

“These games can define where we finish and if we finish with a battle against relegation – but it depends on the other results too. We don’t want to continue in the relegation battle until the end of the season, but I think the next seven games will be very important for us.”

Vitor Pereira has been able to restore some confidence among the players, despite suffering FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth on penalties last time out.

“It’s very good," Sa added when asked about confidence in the camp.

"We are working to do our best in the next game against Everton and we will go inside the pitch to win and do our best.

“It's always good when you win, and in our case, we need wins. In this moment, we can breathe a little better, but of course, we are not done.

“It will be a very difficult run until the end of the season, but with five points (clear of the relegation zone), we can breathe, but we know that we can put a step out of the way.”

Vitor Pereira (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolves will need that confidence, belief and faith as they take on this crucial run of fixtures without talisman Matheus Cunha.

The forward will serve the first game of his three-match ban tomorrow, following his red card against the Cherries, but that ban is likely to be extended after the Brazilian was charged by the FA.

Other squad players will need to step up in Cunha's absence and Sa has backed them to perform.

Sa said: “Of course, he's an important player for us and he's doing an amazing season – everyone knows. I would rate him very high because what he is doing is impressive.

“He is helping us and is doing a very good season but we have here other players that can help us too, and we have to focus on this, play as a team and bring the best of everyone.”