"We showed that we have a team" - Wolves boss proud of Everton draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A confident team performance saw them come from behind at Molineux in the first half, before dominating the second half against the Toffees.

Pereira was disappointed his side could not force a winner, but felt they proved their worth as a team as Cunha served the first game of his latest ban.

"I look at football and I don't believe that we can build a team around a player," Pereira said.

"Cunha is very important for us because he can add special things. In a moment he can decide a game.

"But the most important thing is the team and we showed that we have a team.

"The team showed the confidence to try and win the game until the last minute, with this spirit.

"Of course in the last minute it's important to take one point (instead of losing), but I'm happy."

Before the game, Pereira called for his side to battle and give the home fans a reason to get off their seats.