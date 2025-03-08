Steve Bull: Time for Wolves to prove we're not a one man team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's a team game and whoever plays tonight against Everton must have the confidence to prove they deserve to play.

Everton are in good form and David Moyes has done a really good job but hopefully the honeymoon period is coming to an end and we have to give the crowd something to cheer about at Molineux.

The league isn't over, we're not safe yet and we have a long way to go.

It will be really tough and the upcoming games will be difficult.

I hope we can secure safety with three games to go but I do worry we'll have a lot of ups and downs before we get to that point.