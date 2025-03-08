Shrewsbury Town: Who is missing for Exeter clash?
Shrewsbury do not have too many injuries right now - but suspensions are hurting them.
Gareth Ainsworth's side make the trip to Devon today for their League One clash against Exeter, but who is missing from the squad?
John Marquis
The Town skipper was sent off last weekend away at Peterborough United. He missed the game against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening as he served his first match of a three-game suspension.
He will miss this game and another relegation six-pointer against Burton Albion next weekend.
Aaron Pierre
Last weekend's game at the Weston Homes stadium was not only costly from a points perspective, but Pierre also picked up a suspension.
It was his 10th yellow card of the campaign, and therefore, he has to sit out of two League One matches. He will be back next weekend.
Leo Castledine
The only Shrewsbury player to be out with an injury at the moment, however, it is a longer-term one. There is a chance he could play again for Shrewsbury again, but there is no chance it will be against Exeter.