Gareth Ainsworth pleased with the progress of Shrewsbury keeper during loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Savin joined the National League outfit back in February and was thrust straight into action when he made his debut against York City in a top-of-the-table clash - a game his side won 3-1.

He also kept a clean sheet in the 4-0 win over Rochdale.

After a difficult season for the former Accrington Stanley keeper, Ainsworth says he is pleased for the youngster, and he knows the challenges he has faced this campaign will only make him a better player.

"Toby's great. I've watched the two games he played, and he did really well,” the head coach said.

“I watched his clips, it was fantastic he kept a clean sheet and a win in his first game. He needed that.

"He had a very tough moment, and honestly, whoever was in goal would have had a tough moment.”

The 23-year-old, who signed for Shrewsbury last summer, has made 25 appearances in Shropshire this season.

It has not always been easy for Savin in a Town shirt, given their defensive frailties, and Ainsworth believes anyone would have struggled between the posts earlier in the campaign.

Exeter v Shrewsbury preview: Gareth Ainsworth discusses team news and survival ahead of Devon trip

Exeter v Shrewsbury predicted XI: First start for Salop man amid two tweaks

Shrewsbury Town: Who is missing for Exeter clash?

He said: “We were shipping a lot of goals, you know, and even in my first four games, we shipped 12 goals. It was tough, I felt for him.

"I think he's really matured this season, and when you go through these tough times, you become stronger and you get better.

"I think that step at Barnet was then another building block for him to go, 'You know I will get back to my best.' He is a good keeper when he's on it.

"Any keeper would have struggled early on. We were all over the place, and there were a lot of gaps and a lot of shots faced."