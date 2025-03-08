AFC Telford seek consistency to help solve one key issue

The Bucks are on track to concede twice as many goals as they did last season, when they boasted the second meanest defence in the division – shipping just 34 goals.

And having conceded 54 goals in their 33 games already this term, Wilkin admitted a drop in consistency throughout the season has resulted in the growing number of goals against Telford.

“It is chalk and cheese, and the level of performances from some of the players who were ultra-consistent for us last year haven’t been at that level at crucial times,” the Bucks boss said. “That’s all I can really say; I know that they’re capable of working to that level, but for whatever reason they haven’t reached those heights.”

Wilkin added: “They’ll know and understand that themselves, and the most important thing is that they try to address it and improve what we are.

“It’s for me to try and understand that and if players can’t accept it they need to, because a lot of the battle is being able to critique yourself and take responsibility for that.

“Some players will do it quite comfortably, and others don’t enjoy that being the case and want to bat it back.

“We’ve got players that do understand it and realise they are a whole lot better, and they’re working hard to try and address it.

“When you can see a problem and accept it, that's hopefully the start of solving it. It’s those that are reluctant to accept it that will struggle to get better, and that would be an issue.

“You play at a level for a reason, and both goals on Saturday were highly avoidable on several fronts.”