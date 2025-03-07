Wolves v Everton: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Some injured players have been back in training, while there was some concern over others picking up knocks in the FA Cup at the weekend.

But who will be available to take on the Toffees?

Emmanuel Agbadou - 50% chance

The defender has been missing since the defeat to Liverpool with a hamstring injury but has returned to training this week.

However, it remains to be seen if he will start the game.

"I'm very positive because Agbadou is ready to help us," head coach Vitor Pereira said.

"We don't know, we'll see," Pereira added when asked if he will start against Everton.

"We have the last training today, he's working with the team and I must decide."

Matt Doherty - 50% chance

Doherty picked up a knock in the FA Cup loss to Bournemouth, but played on until the end of extra-time.