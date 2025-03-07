Wolves boss issues rallying cry ahead of Everton's visit to Molineux

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Toffees come to town tomorrow night as Wolves bid to extend their five-point gap over the bottom three clubs.

Pereira faces a number of crucial fixtures in the coming weeks and, starting with Everton, the head coach is eager for the players and fans to create an intimidating Molineux atmosphere.

"This is a moment where we feel we are in a critical, important moment of the season," Pereira said.

"We must make our supporters proud and they must show what the spirit of a wolf is. We must show it on the pitch and they must show it outside the pitch.

"We need to be connected, to feel the energy and to play, because I believe we cannot only fight, we need to play.

"It will be a battle and I want to see my team showing the character as a wolf."

Wolves will have to do it without talisman Matheus Cunha, who will begin his ban after being sent off against Bournemouth.

Pereira is keen for his squad to step up in Cunha's absence and prove to everyone that they are not a one-man team.

"This is a very important moment of the season and this is the moment for the team," he added.

"I don't believe in a team that is building around one player, this is not football for me.

"Of course, a player can help a lot. The individual qualities can help a lot, for sure, because if you take the best players out of Liverpool, for sure they will be not the same team.

"But I believe that the most important thing in this sport is the team. It's the way that the team will react.

"The way that the team show the personality and the hunger to win. This is the moment to show this, to prove ourselves that we are strong as a team.

"I'm very positive. Very, very, very positive.

"I feel that in my team we have the quality to keep the club in the Premier League. Of course, I'm sure of that."

Wolves face a Everton side in much better shape since David Moyes returned to Merseyside.

They are unbeaten in seven Premier League games, winning four of them, but Pereira is focused on getting the most out of his players and performing with an identity tomorrow night.

"They are doing fantastic work in the last month," the head coach said.

"But as I said before, my focus is on my team because it's the only thing I can control.

"We go to face them, a good team who are competing with every team.

"They compete a lot. A team with a profile of play where you can see it's Everton playing.

"We need to play our game, to correct some behaviour from the last game and some behaviour that we lost and we need to recover as soon as possible.

"To be ourselves, to be Wolves, to play as a Wolves team."