West Brom 2025/26 ticket prices revealed as club again keep increases low

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The club have put a slight increase on prices over recent years - and last season saw their first day season ticket sales soar to their highest in a decade.

And Albion have again kept their prices increase to a minimum, with tickets set to go up to around five per cent across the board.

Last season, the price for an adult season ticket started from £399, and that has gone up slightly to £419. The new price works out at £18.22 per game, a small increase of just 87 pence.

In announcing the new prices, Albion also confirmed that next season will see a special commemorative fixture date in September - to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the opening of The Hawthorns.

Adult season tickets for next season will range from £419 to £519.

West Brom v QPR preview: Tony Mowbray urges Baggies to make most of run-in advantage

West Brom accounts confirm directors' confidence and further £8.5m banked

West Brom boss calls on Adam Armstrong to make difference in promotion hunt

Elsewhere, prices on over 65 tickets have increased from starting at £339 to £359, while an adult disabled ticket has increased from £209 to £239.

Tickets for 17-19 year-olds has gone up by just £6, to £125, while tickets for fans in the 20-25 category have risen by just £10 to £219.

The club has again kept in place its 'kids for a quid' offer, with season tickets for fans under 14 being priced at £24 in all four stands.

Albion have also confirmed they will continue to offer a reduced renewal price to existing ticket holders moving from the 20-25 category. The offer means they will save at least £100 in their first season as an adult.

The club have also stated that all the early bird season ticket renewal prices are guaranteed - whether Albion win promotion to the Premier League or not.

The renewal window for the club's existing 20,000 season ticket holders to lock in an early bird price is now open and will close at 10pm on Thursday May 1.

Prospective season ticket holders can lock in an early bird price, by paying a £20 deposit to join the club's waiting list before May 1. The deposit will be redeemed against the purchase of a season ticket, subject to availability.

.