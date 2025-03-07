The New Saints bid to leave title rivals in the dust

Saints will follow it up with another home game, against Caernarfon Town next Tuesday night, before meeting Cambrian United in the JD Welsh Cup semi-finals next weekend.

Saints completed the first part of a potential domestic treble when they beat Aberystwyth Town 1-0 in the Nathaniel MG Cup final at Newtown’s Latham Park last Friday night.

"We’ve got a big week, a really big week,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison. "We can near enough have the league done in this week coming up, Saturday, Tuesday, and then after that we’ve got a semi-final in the Welsh Cup as well, so the next three games are three big games.

"We’ve trained well again this week. The lads had the weekend off - they thoroughly enjoyed it and thoroughly deserved it.

"Then got back to it on Monday and we’ve trained all this week leading up to the game on Saturday.

"We know it’s going to be a tough game. Haverfordwest are obviously a good team. They’ve put a really strong run together. They’re obviously fighting for that second place as well, so there’s going to be nothing given.

"We want to win two games as quick as what we can, but they obviously want the points to try and close the gap on Penybont, so it’s going to be a really good game.”

Haverfordwest head to Oswestry tomorrow in third spot in the league table, three points behind second-placed Penybont.

Saints have won their last nine league matches, a run which started when they beat Briton Ferry Llansawel 5-2 at Park Hall on December 22.