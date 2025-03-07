Shrewsbury Town: Gareth Ainsworth reveals why Salop have improved defensively

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They do not have the worst defensive record in the League One table, though. That unfortunate statistic lies with Crawley Town - who have conceded 64 times in their 34 league games.

One of the improvements Ainsworth has been able to make since his arrival in November is making them more solid.

When he came in Shrewsbury were bottom, and they had taken eight points from 15 third-tier fixtures.

But that was not the only worrying statistic as they had also managed to concede 27 goals during that same time - with a goal difference of -14.

Initially, he made little impact on their defensive woes. Despite a win against promotion-chasing Birmingham City, they conceded 12 times in his first four games.

But since then, he has managed to solve that problem, and in the 16 games since Salop have conceded 19 league goals - they are 16th in the form table - with a goal difference of -4.