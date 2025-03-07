Non-league previews: Chasing duo clash as Shifnal bid to hunt down leaders

Town are 10 points off the top after a 2-1 win away at Northwich Victoria in midweek thanks to first-half goals from Kyle Byrne and Sam Fitzgerald.

Despite Lichfield City leading the table, Shifnal’s league-topping defensive record will be put to the test against the division’s highest scorers, who they already defeated 1-0 all the way back in September.

Patterson said: “Lichfield are up the top for a reason. You know, they've picked up the most points over the course of the season.

“For me, the best team I've played this season was Brocton, I felt they were unbelievable that night we played them, but we still got the win that night as well.

“I think they're a really good footballing side. They've been together a long time and we know we're going to be up for a tough, tough task on Saturday.

“We'll just keep winning our games and taking back as many points as we can and we'll just see where we come, come the end of it.

“It's going to be tough now. Lichfield, five games to go, three at home, two away. One of those away games being on a 3G pitch – which they play on week in, week out.

“So, it's going to be tough. I don't know if they're going to slip up now, but we'll just be ready to jump at the opportunity if they do.”

Kyle Byrne was on target for Shifnal Town in midweek

Brocton’s recent losses to Stourport Swifts and AFC Wulfrunians saw them drop to third, behind Shifnal. The performance against Northwich, however, didn’t meet Patterson’s standards.

“First half, we were okay," said the boss. "We were just ruthless when we got our chances.

“Second half it just wasn't us last night. We were just off the mark last night, but the positive to take from it is that’s the sign of a good team – went and got three points still and found a way to win the game.

“It was quite a lot of it was a rush and stuff, you know, preparation wasn't quite the same as our normal things that we do on match days.

“You know, people coming straight from work and then being sat on a coach for two hours and yeah, there was lots of things last night that could have played into the reason why.”

Whitchurch Alport are on the road at Dudley Town, needing a win to see them climb into the play-off places.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth are still aiming to secure mathematical safety from relegation as they take on bottom-of-the-division Paget Rangers.

Market Drayton Town travel to relegation-threatened Foley Meir for their North West Counties League Division One South fixture.

Ludlow Town have a tough game against Hellenic League Division One play-off hopefuls Stratford.

And first face second in the West Midlands League Premier Division as title-favourites Telford Town hope to extend their 14-point lead with a win at FC Darlaston.