"I'm not giving him what he deserves" - Wolves midfielder fighting for his chance

The midfielder has been missing all season with a serious knee injury but has returned to the fold in recent weeks before finally getting his first taste of action when he came off the bench against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Traore was overlooked against Fulham when Doyle - who Pereira says will not play as a midfielder for him - came on in the middle of the park.

Pereira has now explained that tactical decision and admits Traore deserves more chances in the first team.

"If you are in the game and you need to score, Bouba is a defensive midfielder, he's not a player to create, offensively speaking," Pereira said.

"Tommy Doyle can give something special in the cross, in the through pass.