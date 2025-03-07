Bucks bring in attacker on a deal until the end of the season

The 23-year-old, a free agent with dual Irish and Nigerian citizenship, was most recently signed to National League North side Marine.

And boss Kevin Wilkin hopes he can provide some support and competition to top scorer Matty Stenson.

“He’s listed in some places as an attacking midfielder, but we see him as more as a central striker," said Wilkin. "I wouldn’t say he’s a target man, but he's quick, and he's come in and trained with us for a couple of weeks now.

"We’re at a crucial stage of the season, and we just need one or two options, as we have known for a little while, and Ola will provide some competition across the front line.”

Lawal played academy football with Shelbourne and Drogheda United in Ireland, before moving to England to sign for National League South team Chippenham Town.

He was next on the move north of the border to sign for Scottish Championship side Falkirk, who loaned him out to Cove Rangers, and signed for Marine after departing Falkirk Stadium last summer.