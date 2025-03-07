Bowls round-up: Uncertainty remains over league format

“There was a wide discussion on a number of matters, including rule changes and league formats,” said a league spokesperson in the wake of the meetings on Thursday at Old Shrewsbury BC. “But there is uncertainty as to the format of the Shropshire divisions (played on Friday nights) with a decision having to be taken as to whether there are two divisions or three.

“The formats of the divisions will be decided at the next executive meeting.”

No date has been set for that meeting but the problem on Fridays is accommodating a new B team from Chirk and the returning Ludlow Castle and Monkmoor, giving the league a total of 31 sides.

But a proposal by Battlefield, seconded by Castlefields, that Shropshire division one be changed from 12-a-side to 10 was defeated by nine votes to two.

The small number voting followed the EGM which agreed that any changes to league’s rules will now require a straight majority and that, when a matter only affects a particular division, only clubs in that division will vote.

A management proposal that Shrewsbury division one on Tuesdays has 10-a-isde matches was passed and Meole Brace C and Worthen & Brockton and returned to play on Tuesday nights.

“Chairman Andy Jones said it was the management committee’s recommendation that Shrewsbury division two should return to 10-a-side for the 2026 season and this will be considered at next year’s AGM,” added the spokesperson.

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club members have done their bit to help people with poor eyesight to keep playing the sport.

The club held a charity event at their Sports Village HQ in aid of Visually Impaired Bowls (VIB), England, and raised £250 for the organisation.

“It was a well attended social afternoon and a competitive game of four rinks of triples ended with the best winning rink being Clive Kimberley and Roger Taylor with skip Clive Rogers,” said club captain Cynthia Hedley. “Doreen Metcalf, Tournament Organiser of the Visually Impaired Bowls group gave a brief talk on its work supporting those with impaired eyesight and said that their only income was from occasions such as this.”

Chris Hollinshead, community support officer of the Bowls Development Alliance also gave an account of its work which included supporting groups like the VIB.

“Playing bowls is important for keeping healthy and active, especially for older bowlers,” added Hedley. “We will be holding another charity event on Sunday, March 23 for the Air Ambulance, which we do annually, and that marks the end of our winter season - although the open public sessions on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons run throughout the year and there will also be a summer competition for club members.”