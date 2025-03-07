AFC Telford United finally get their man as Alvechurch forward checks in

The 22-year-old forward will be familiar to Bucks fans, having netted twice as Kevin Wilkin's side were beaten 3-1 at Lye Meadow back in January.

The forward has penned a deal until the end of the season, and will be available for the Bucks' clash against Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

Wilkin revealed he had been monitoring the young forward throughout the campaign - and have already had offers knocked back before finally getting their man.

He said: "Yeah, in both the games we played against them (Alvechurch), he did well, and we’ve been keeping an eye on him.

"We did make an approach earlier in the season for him, but we couldn't tempt him away.

"They've had a little bit of a restructuring at Alvechurch, and that’s allowed us to get him on board.

"Hopefully, Dylan can come in and show the good qualities that we've seen him show against us in previous games this season.

“He can pretty much play across the front line so that he can play centrally, and he can play off of either side, and the versatility he offers is obviously something we need at this stage.”