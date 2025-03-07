AFC Telford preview: Bucks out to avoid Bromsgrove repeat

The Bucks travel to the Victoria Ground for the first time since their 2-1 victory there on Easter Monday last season – a game which included a crucial late winning goal from former defender Jared Hodgkiss.

While pleased with the outcome that day, Wilkin admitted the game was a tough watch and that he is expecting another tricky game on a challenging surface.

“I’d like it to be more comfortable because that game became a bit of a scrap and a battle,” he explained. “If I’ve got a concern it’s that the pitches now will be drying out quickly and becoming very bumpy, and if I remember rightly that was the case last season.

“It was a really poor game without many passages of play in it, and unfortunately that’s what you’ll get on many pitches this season.”

AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin continued: “We trained on grass on Tuesday and there wasn’t much grass on the top, it was hard and bumpy and that forces you to take an extra touch which slows the game down.

“It’s obviously a similar time of year, and it really was a dreadful game that we had to scrap and battle hard through to win, which might have to be the case on Saturday as well.

“It can’t be an excuse; we just need to roll our sleeves up and deal with it. We’re expecting battles, and I’ve said a lot about the importance of adapting to different environments.”

There are two former-Bromsgrove players in the Bucks’ ranks going into the meeting at the Victoria Ground – midfielder Luke Rowe and new loanee Tyler Bruck.

Rowe, 23, joined the Bucks two weeks ago having spent the whole season as Bromsgrove’s captain, and immediately took the armband at his new club.

Bruck, 20, arrived at Telford on loan last week from Solihull Moors and made his debut in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with St Ives Town, but spent part of last season on loan at the Rouslers.

Former Buck Reece Styche will line up against AFC Telford United for new club Bromsgrove Sporting this weekend

Elsewhere, the hosts will likely name Reece Styche in their starting XI after the experienced striker joined them from the Bucks in February.

And ahead of the trio of reunions, Wilkin admitted they will only add to the intensity of the afternoon.

“All players want to do well when they go back to their old club don’t they, and Luke and Tyler will be no different,” the Telford boss said. “Similarly Reece (Styche) is there and I’m sure it’ll give that extra edge to him, and that’s something we’ve got to be big enough to get through.”

“My focus is on preparing our team to the best effect and getting us back to winning ways. We understand his strengths and weaknesses so hopefully that helps us cope with it, but we need to focus on having enough in our locker to be able to win those battles and win the game.”