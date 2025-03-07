AFC Telford boss relishing the run-in

With nine games left of the Southern Central Premier season, the Bucks remain locked in a title race with Bedford Town, Kettering Town, Stratford Town and Halesowen Town, and have trips to Kettering and Halesowen to come.

Those top-of-the-table clashes are dotted in between a number of games against bottom half sides – such as tomorrow’s trip to Bromsgrove Sporting – and Wilkin admitted he is delighted his side still have something to play for.

“We’ve got some massive games coming up and there’s a whole lot there still to play for,” he said. “It’s important that we keep our focus and hold our nerve when we try and pick up these victories.”

Wilkin added: “Obviously we’d love to have some more points on the board than we do at this stage, but I’m sure that’s the same as everybody.

“We’re not in a bad place at all, it’s just all about what we do between now and the season’s close that will determine where we finish.

“We’ve got games against sides who know they have similar aims to us, and it will no doubt be a really exciting period.

“I’m excited, because I love big games and the more big games I can be involved in the better.

“Experiencing what we did last season was fantastic, and now we just need to go that extra step further which is still very much in our hands.

“To still have so much to look forward to and play for at this stage is fantastic and we’ve got to look at it with optimism because we have a good squad, because if we can keep everyone fit and available we’ll be really competitive as we’ve shown all season.”