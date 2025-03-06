Women's round-up: Bucks up to second thanks to Woodhouse brace

Olivia Bellamy and Megan Jones also scored to leave Telford two points off first-placed Lichfield City in West Midlands League Division One North, level on points with Hednesford Town, Walsall Wood, Eccleshall and Rugby Town.

Their next match sees them face Wood again, this time at home. A win could see them go top, but a loss could put United seventh.

Shifnal Town suffered a big blow to their title hopes as they lost 4-0 at seventh-placed Port Vale.

The home side scored two either side of the break, leaving Shifnal eight points off the top of the Premier Division.

Molly Havard scored The New Saints’ only goal as they lost 3-1 to Wrexham in the Adran Welsh Premier League.

TNS are now third in the Championship after losing their first game in Phase Two of the season ahead of facing second-placed Briton Ferry Llansawel.

Whitchurch Alport are top of Group D in the Staffordshire Premier League Vase after their 4-2 victory at home to Hednesford Town.

Danni Prince, Lauren Jones, Lauren James and Eleanor Hill all scored, with Hill’s goal being her seventh of the tournament.

They remain unbeaten after three games, topping their group with a goal difference of 19.

Albrighton are second in Group A after beating Stoke Town 3-2, thanks to goals from Jhennile McLeggon, Dami Onafowokan and Molly Thompson.

Allscott Heath are third in Group C after losing 2-0 to first-placed Stafford Town.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers and Telford Town both cracked a century of goals this week in the Shropshire Super League.

Up & Comers remain seven points clear and unbeaten at the top after defeating Allscott Heath Development 7-0.

Jessie Jex scored the side’s 100th goal as part of a brace, alongside Verity Farrall (two), Ellie Burns, Chloe Cross and Katie White.

Telford Town’s 100th came courtesy of Mayah Hill. She was joined on the scoresheet by Jess Mooney, Belle Wilcox, Jess Sayers, Mariella McRae (two), Fatima Babangida, Megan Lane (two) and Frances Creen (two), as they beat Prees Club United 11-0 away from home.

Broseley are second after winning 8-0 at Bridgnorth Spartans, while Worthen Juniors leapfrogged Shawbury United into fourth by beating them 1-0 away.

Dawley Town lost 3-1 at home to Ellesmere Rangers, while Meresiders won 3-2 in the Shropshire County Cup against SAHA.