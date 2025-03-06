Wolves boss pleased with attacking options

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The star forward will begin his suspension this weekend after his red card against Bournemouth, in a blow to Wolves' chances of survival.

But Pereira, who has now recently welcomed back Jorgen Strand Larsen and Hwang Hee-chan back from injury, is pleased with the options at his disposal as Wolves attack crucial upcoming fixtures in their relegation battle.

And the head coach finishes his answer with an unusual analogy.

"It's important for us because now we have more solutions," Pereira said of his attacking options.

"One week ago we didn't have strikers. Now we have two strikers.

"Hee-chan came from injury, he's had two or three training sessions with us.

"Larsen, in this moment, is physically prepared to help the team.