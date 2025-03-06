West Brom captain Jed Wallace lifts lid on Carlos Corberan's 'military mode' culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Spaniard left Albion on Christmas Eve to join La Liga side Valencia - after just over two years in charge at The Hawthorns.

He took the Baggies from the relegation zone to the Championship play-offs, developing a well drilled and well structured side that were difficult to beat.

Following Corberan's departure, Albion turned to former boss Tony Mowbray who has brought with him a different style to the Spaniard.

From the start of his second spell in charge, he has talked about giving his players 'freedom' to play 'without shackles'.

His attacking, front footed brand of football has been shift from the Corberan regime - and Albion skipper Jed Wallace has revealed that it isn't just on the field where things have changed at Albion.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, the Baggies captain lifted the lid on what things were like at The Hawthorns behind the scenes during the Spaniard's reign.

He said: "It is slightly more normal as such.

"Again I don't want to speak bad of the old manager, but it is slightly more normal in the sense of, you know what day you are going to have off next week, so if you're kids are swimming or something, you can do.

"Rather than everything sort of being in military mode, it is slightly more normal where you feel if you needed to have a conversation with the manager about your family, you probably could.

"I think a good one with Carlos, and I mean this in the nicest way.

"My wife was having our third baby so I went to him and said, 'boss, next week my wife has a C section and I need to take the day off to have the baby'.

"Carlos, in his way, said, 'Wallace what time?'

"So I said no, it is all day and he replied and said, 'yes of course, no problem. Wallace will have his baby and then the next day we will be in Thursday to prepare for the game'.

"He doesn't mean it with any kind of malice. When he left and you speak to him, you realise he is relaxed and that bravado comes off.

"He is just so focussed on football, football, football, that normality sometimes gets a bit lost."