Nathan Judah comment: Return of iconic Wolves duo makes a lot of sense

Much of the type and cost of players will largely depend on what division Vitor Pereira's men are playing in.

But with a five point gap and a far superior goal difference over Ipswich, the club is still favoured to be playing the 2025/6 season in the Premier League.

Wolves have lost a lot of integral talent over the past two seasons including the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto and Max Kilman.

And many more departures are expected to follow - Matheus Cunha's £62.5m minimum fee release clause is set to be triggered very early into the summer window despite his well-documented disciplinary issues.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

A deal to keep Nelson Semedo appears unlikely unless the player and the club can agree on a significant wage reduction.

Pablo Sarabia is almost certain to leave once his contract expires with the Spaniard's game-time limited - it's no secret that the 32-year-old's wages are one of the highest of the current playing staff.

Wolves will be looking to keep two of their prized assets in Joao Gomes and Rayan Ait Nouri although a sale for either (or both) cannot be ruled out.

There will also be uncertainty over the futures of Goncalo Guedes, Hwang Hee Chan, Fabio Silva, Hugo Bueno, Tommy Doyle and Sasa Kalajdzic.

It represents a crossroads that Jeff Shi, Matt Hobbs, Vitor Pereira and the powers-that-be will have to navigate wisely and most importantly successfully.