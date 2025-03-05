Wolves goalkeeper 'competing' to regain starting spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The goalkeeper has had to settle for a role as back-up to Jose Sa since Pereira was appointed as head coach and he has been limited to FA Cup appearances.

He was partially at fault for Bournemouth's goal but then made a number of saves to keep Wolves in the game, which they eventually lost on penalties, one of which Johnstone saved.

"He's competing with Sa, Daniel, and King," Pereira said.

"He's competing every day.

"He plays at a good level with his feet. For me, it's important.