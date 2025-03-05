Matheus Cunha charged by the FA for acting in an ‘improper manner’ following red card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 25-year-old was involved in an altercation with Cherries full-back Milos Kerkez in the 119th minute of the clash at the Vitality Stadium and was shown a red card.

Cunha was reluctant to leave the pitch, and in the end, he had to be escorted off by Wolves team-mates and staff, while he was also seen to shove substitute goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

The Brazilian has now been charged by the FA for his conduct with the association saying in a statement he acted in an ‘improper manner’.

Cunha, who has scored 15 goals for Wolves this season, has until March 10 to respond to the charge.

Vitor Pereira’s side went on to draw the game 1-1 after extra time, but they were later beaten on penalties.

The red card was a huge blow for Wolves, who have already been without Cunha for a period of time after a previous suspension this campaign.

Wolves have two crunch clashes coming up in the next two weeks as they first welcome Everton to Molineux.

They then make the trip to Southampton to take on the Premier League's whipping boys seven days later.