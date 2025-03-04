‘We were the aggressors’ - Gareth Ainsworth reacts to Shrewsbury's draw with Bristol Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop ended their four-match losing streak against Inigo Calderon’s side as they kept their third clean sheet of the season.

But with Shrewsbury eight points from safety, and bottom of the third tier of English football, a point is not enough with just 11 games remaining this campaign.

“I think Bristol Rovers will probably think they have missed a few chances,” Town's head coach said. “Jamal (Blackman) made a big save at his near post, but you would expect him to do that.

“There were just a couple of chances that flashed across the face of the goal that I thought if they got their head on, they could be dangerous.

“We worked hard. I thought we handled what they had really well, we almost had a front three at times, and I think it worked well.

“If I am honest, in the last 20 minutes, I would say if the game goes five or 10 minutes longer, then I would have liked that - I thought we were the aggressors.

“They were the ones slowing the game down. They were the ones trying to get the point, and rightly so. They have done more than us up to now to be where they are in the table.

“I still fancy us to catch them. If we do, then that is another team that could be below us.”

Funso Ojo and David Wheeler went close for Town in the first half, while Callum Stewart, on as a substitute, hit the post with his first touch.

For Bristol, they had two efforts cleared off the line within seconds of each other in the first period, while Chris Martin and Isaac Hutchinson both missed headers from close range after the break as the match ended how it started.

“It was a proud night for me in terms of the clean sheet,” Ainsworth said. “I just wanted a bit more in front of goal.

“If we would have got that, then we would have taken the points tonight.

“I want to get into the thirties (points) soon. That would be nice, and I think that will come.

“I can’t see us playing like that and not winning games. We know there are 11 games to go.

“We have probably got to win six and draw two or win seven. Whatever it is, let's try and get to this points total.

“If we can get into the forties somewhere, then there will be a chance without a shadow of a doubt.

“Results have been kind to us tonight, and hopefully, we can capitalise a little bit more at Exeter and Burton next week.”