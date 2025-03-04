Three 7s but battling Salop lack killer touch: Jonny Drury's Shrewsbury ratings v Bristol Rovers

Jamal Blackman 7

Shrewsbury were under pressure at times in the game, but it didn't really lead to clear cut chances leaving the Salop keeper with little by way of saves to make. He kept a shot come cross out in the second half, and commanded his box well.

Luca Hoole 7

Arguably Salop's best player against his former side. Crossed for Ojo's chance early on and carried a threat in the first period. Defensively he was top drawer too, with two clearances in the box. In the second, he continued to threaten, went close with another effort before a cross come shot almost caught the keeper cold.

Mal Benning 6

Good covering early on, and went close with a clever effort from a corner. Hooked one off the line in the first half with Salop feeling the pressure. Always trying to get involved in the second half but tired late on.

Morgan Feeney 6

Won his aerial battles early on and started a couple of moves from the back. As the game wore on and Salop carved out a handful of corners, he held a threat but couldn't get on the end of a corner.

Josh Feeney 7