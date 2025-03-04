Shrewsbury Town v Bristol Rovers preview: New boy in line for first start for key run

Experienced midfielder Wheeler, 34, checked into Croud Meadow last month on a short-term deal until the end of the season to aid Town's survival push.

After two substitute appearances Wheeler, who teamed up with boss Ainsworth for a second time after a long stint at Wycombe, is looking for a first Shrewsbury start and it could come against fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers at the Meadow tonight.

His influence could hardly come at a better side for Ainsworth's basement boys as they look to find a way back from four consecutive defeats with games running out.

Town are eight points adrift of safety and tonight's visitors Rovers, who occupy the final safety position in League One. Ainsworth's side then tackle Exeter away, who are one place and point better off than the Gas before a clash against Burton, one place inside the drop zone.

Shrewsbury need a pick-me-up following four defeats on the spin and Ainsworth is confident new signing Wheeler can make an impact.