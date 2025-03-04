Shrewsbury Town 0 Bristol Rovers 0 - Report

Salop ended their four-match losing streak at home to Rovers with a goalless draw, but with the stakes so high, it did little to improve Shrewsbury’s bleak position at the bottom of League One.

It was a must-win game, but the point meant they remained eight points from safety with games running out.

Analysis

Salop boss Gareth Ainsworth made two changes to the team that lost 3-1 at Peterborough United at the weekend.

John Marquis, who was sent off 13 seconds into the clash, began his three-match suspension - while Aaron Pierre, who picked up his 10th booking of the season at Posh, also missed out. He will also miss the trip to Exeter at the weekend.

As a result, David Wheeler made his first start in a Town shirt, and George Nurse was recalled to the starting XI.

Salop had not won in four before this game, while Rovers had not won in three - and you could tell inside the opening 20 minutes as both teams lacked quality.

The first chance of the game went Town’s way when Luca Hoole crossed for Funso Ojo, and the midfielder’s header was tipped over the bar by Jed Ward.

A clever corner routine saw Salop go close again when Mal Benning forced Ward into a save away to his left.

Rovers, who started the evening one place above the relegation zone, had their first opportunity when both Benning and Hoole made goalline clearances in the same attack.

Wheeler played off George Lloyd in a central role, and he had arguably the best chance of the half when he went through on goal, but his effort was straight at Ward.

It was a decent stop from the keeper, but Town’s number seven made it too easy for him.

It was a poor first half with a flat atmosphere inside the Croud Meadow, and Bristol made a change at the interval with Promise Omochere coming on for Grant Ward.

The visitors came out in the second half with more intent, and they bombarded the Town goal with corner after corner, but Shrews, by hook or by crook, kept it from going in their net.

Not long after both Omochere and Isaac Hutchinson missed free headers when they should have done better.

Rovers continued to look the more likely, and Jamal Blackman was forced to make an important stop to deny veteran Chris Martin.

Ainsworth made a triple change bringing on Jordan Shipley, Callum Stewart and Vadaine Oliver.

Stewart made an instant impact when his first touch was a shot that skimmed the outside of the post before going away from goal.

The striker then created another opportunity for his side when his dummy set up Harrison Biggins but his strike was blocked.

As the game headed into the final stages Stewart once more headed wide.

Five minutes were added on at the end of the match, and despite a melee in stoppage time after Ruel Sotirou’s on Biggins, neither side could find a winner.

Teams:

Shrewsbury: Blackman, Hoole, M Feeney, J Feeney, Nurse, Benning, Wheeler (Shipley 74), Gape (Stewart 74), Ojo (Biggins 57), Perry (Gilliead 57), Lloyd (Oliver 74).

Subs not used: Young, Nsiala,

Bristol Rovers: Ward (Omochere 45), Wilson, Mola (Sousa 80), Sotiriou, Taylor, Martin, Hutchinson, Swinkels (Moore 80), Butcher, Hunt.

Subs not used: Hall, Senior, Sinclair, Shaw.

Attendance: 5,257 (324)