Liam Keen comment: Wolves must pull together in the face of adversity

Focus now turns solely to Premier League survival and Vitor Pereira has one task in the remaining 11 games this season.

Pulling together

Not only did Wolves play 120 minutes and still lose their fifth round clash, but they also lost Matheus Cunha to suspension and saw other important players pick up knocks.

Wolves will be without their most talented player against at least Everton, Southampton and West Ham before a crunch clash with Ipswich, while Pereira may have few players to pick from against the Toffees at the weekend.

But in these trying times, this is where Wolves must show character.

They have a five point gap to the relegation zone and have enough quality to stay up, but to overcome adversity they must stick together.

In some ways, not having Cunha's distracting behaviour could help the team pull together. They will miss his talent, of course, but if Pereira can manage his other stars well then they still have opportunities in front of them to cement their Premier League status.

Matheus Cunha clashes with Milos Kerkez (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pereira loves 'fighters' and as they pull together after the penalty shootout defeat, the head coach was complimentary of Matt Doherty's attitude following his penalty miss.

"He has the spirit that I like in a player, he's a fighter," Pereira said.