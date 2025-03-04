Gareth Ainsworth wants Shrewsbury Town to be hard to beat

At the time of writing, before last night’s clash at the Croud Meadow against Bristol Rovers, Salop had only lost one match by more than a single goal since the middle of December - that was at the weekend against Peterborough United.

During that game, Town had their captain John Marquis sent off inside 13 seconds, but they competed resiliently until the 90th minute when Chris Conn-Clarke put the match beyond doubt - it finished 3-1 to Posh.

Salop had taken just eight points from their first 15 matches of the League One season under Paul Hurst, but since Ainsworth arrived in Shropshire they have taken 19 points from as many games.

The Town boss is pleased with the progress made, he said: “That is my aim for Shrewsbury Town, I want us to be talked about.