Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury have been on the wrong end of some poor decisions

All the preparation on how to set the team up and hurt Peterborough goes out the window in 13 seconds. It must be so frustrating for Gareth Ainsworth and the players.

As a player, it's horrible when you get a player sent off early because straight away you know that it's going to be ridiculously hard work for the rest of that game.

I thought the red was extremely harsh and it could be a booking.

He's trying to get his arm across the defender, who stoops quite low and makes it look worse than what it was. I don't think John Marquis' arm is high at all.

It's not like he's jumped and he's lashed an elbow out. He's standing his ground and he's put his arm out to fend the defender off.

The referee reacted very quickly, emotionally I thought, and after only 13 seconds the red card was out of his pocket. At that moment in time, you need to take a breath, speak to your assistants, speak to the fourth official but he didn't.

It was an uphill battle after that and it was disappointing to see Peterborough didn't have to work very hard to get in front.

But from there on, it was a magnificent effort to get something out of the game, which they so nearly did. What they do have is this big heart in every game they play, they show so much desire, they show so much resilience.