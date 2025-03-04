Dave Edwards: A destructive week in Wolves' relegation fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It seems like a long time since the huge Premier League win over Bournemouth, which opened up Wolves' five point gap at the bottom, and a lot has happened since then.

The team missed a big opportunity against Fulham in the week with some kamikaze defending at the start of both halves.

Fulham saw the game out comfortably and it was a big opportunity because the results went Wolves' way again in those midweek round of fixtures and Wolves could have pulled themselves eight points clear of that bottom three. It would have been a mountain to climb for the teams behind them.

The FA Cup at the weekend brought some relief from the Premier League and another trip down south.

It was always going to be an eventful game. Unfortunately, we're out of the FA Cup which is a shame, considering the teams left in the competition and the chance to get to Wembley.

But all the talk will be about Wolves' number 10 - from the sublime to the ridiculous for Matheus Cunha.