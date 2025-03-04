Comment: Shrewsbury's 'bare minimum' can't be questioned - but it doesn't look enough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

You cannot doubt that Gareth Ainsworth has got his players running through brick walls for him and the for the Salop supporters.

That isn't always the case with a side scrapping for survival. You can sometimes accuse players of throwing in the towel or conceding defeat but Salop are just not doing that.

However, that effort isn't always enough and again in their crunch survival fight for Bristol Rovers, it wasn't enough. That is the stark reality of the situation Town find themselves in at the moment.

They're not lacking effort, they are just lacking quality and that is what it boils down to.