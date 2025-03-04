AFC Telford United youngster commits to a third loan extension

Hawkins, 18, has won praise for consistent performances in Kevin Wilkin's midfield and this is a third renewal of his loan spell from Championship side Derby County.

Having initially joined in December, the Bucks extended his loan by a month in early January and again in early February.

He will stay with the Bucks until the end of the Southern Premier Central campaign, with nine games of the regular season still to be played and Wilkin is pleased with the energy Hawkins has helped to inject.

Wilkin said: "Harry has become a regular pick in midfield over recent weeks as part of a move to having a younger group overall, particularly in midfield.

"We have more legs in the team now and Harry has put in some consistent performances. He's still young, he's not 19 until later this month, so he's still learning and developing, but he wants to be here to help us.

"Derby are happy for him to stay and we're happy he's staying in the group for the rest of the season."

Teenager Hawkins was voted Derby's academy player of the year in 2022 and is well thought of at Pride Park. He agreed a first professional contract last summer as a part of the Rams' under-21s squad.

His first start for the Bucks was against Stourbridge on December 21 and has become a regular feature in Wilkin's side.

Second-placed Telford visit Bromsgrove Sporting, who are 15th, in league action on Saturday,.