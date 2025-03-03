Wolves Fans' Verdict v Bournemouth: Star forward goes from hero to zero

Clive Smith

The feeling leaving Bournemouth this week was pretty much as different as you could get from last week. One extreme to the other.

As for the match, that had heroes and villains. An error by Johnstone contributed to the goal we conceded when his positioning looked to be at fault. But, he probably had his best minutes for Wolves in the second half and extra time.

Doherty had done well defensively, after coming on as sub, but then wasted his opportunity to win us the game. Then, of course, there was Cunha, who scored a worldie before losing it. How the repercussions of his actions impact our season beyond this game remain to be seen.

The game was dreadful. Eddie Howe's stamp is still all over them and yet again a hugely inconsistent referee set the bar at a different level throughout.

Djiga had gotten over his early nervousness but was crudely cleaned out twice, yet besides one free kick no action was taken. Among others Cunha was repeatedly fouled. Remarkable it took over an hour before the home side received a card.

There was inevitably VAR and the automated offside (ha!) raising it's head again. It remains unbelievable how such a multi-million pound high profile industry continues to entertain such an unfit for purpose process. It's pathetic.

It looked like the game was about to kick off at 2-0 before Semedo ran to the referee after he had seen the 'goal' replayed on the screen. Only then did it look like handball and offside were investigated. Bizarre.

Early on we struggled to get any foothold in the game failing to retain possession or entering the attacking third. Also, we defended our box, deeply, which left too much space around the D, allowing unchallenged shots.