"We're not that good" - Wilkin accuses AFC Telford of coasting

The Bucks retained second place in the Southern Central Premier table, but saw others in the promotion and play-off race close the gap, and Wilkin felt his side fell short in their understanding of what was required.

He said: “I'm not sure the players understand it, and realise quite the expectation that is there and when the players think they can just coast through games... there were certainly signs of that in the first half, and we weren't up to the sharp and strong levels that we need.

"When you don't produce that for 90 minutes, then you will struggle in games. Players have to understand that, be able to deal with it, and perform in the manner that we know we need to be successful. You can't just switch on and off like a tap – we’re not that good.”