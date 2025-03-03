Shrewsbury Town v Bristol Rovers: Predicted line-up as boss prepares changes

Town face a huge night at Croud Meadow in their increasingly-challenging bid for League One survival as Bristol Rovers come to town.

The Gas occupy the final position of safety in the third tier - some eight points better off than Ainsworth's men and with a superior goal difference of six.

The head coach hinted he could hand a full debut to recent free transfer recruit David Wheeler in his midfield.

Town are also set to be without captain and striker John Marquis, with the frontman to start his suspension for Saturday's record-equalling red card after just 13 seconds of the defeat to Peterborough.