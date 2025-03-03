Liam Keen comment: Potentially special Wolves day has disastrous ending

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matt Doherty's spot-kick was badly missed, yet he still had the courage to step up and take it. An experienced player like him will recover from it and Wolves will move on.

But that fifth penalty was destined to be taken by Matheus Cunha and, after Sam Johnstone's earlier save, the Brazilian would have had the chance to win it for Wolves and take them into a quarter-final knowing one more win books their spot at Wembley.

Knowing the quality of player he is, Cunha would likely have relished in that pressure and scored. Instead, he was sat in the dressing room watching on as Wolves lost the game.

In the 119th minute, just moments away from the full-time whistle and the lottery of penalties, Matheus Cunha reacted to Milos Kerkez and appeared to hit, kick and headbutt the Bournemouth defender.

He was rightly given his marching orders and left the pitch in disgrace.

Cunha, a player so wonderfully talented that he can light up a fixture in a split second, lost his head when his team needed him the most.

The reaction was over-emotional, petulant and embarrassing. Cunha was wearing the armband of this historic club at the time of the incident, after Nelson Semedo was substituted, and that captaincy should mean something.

But Cunha has brought his own and Wolves' reputations into disrepute. He has stolen the headlines for all the wrong reasons and not for the first time.