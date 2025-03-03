'Heart and soul: Gareth Ainsworth hails Shrewsbury Town stalwart Pam Coe ahead of Bristol Rovers tribute

Salop posted a tribute to Pam on Friday, saying staff had been left “heartbroken” after their colleague died following a short battle with cancer.

Pam was described as a ‘remarkable woman’ and had been ‘integral’ to the club’s home matchdays.

She stood on the players’ entrance for more than 20 years welcoming Town players, staff and officials.

Moreover, Pam would travel to away games with her partner Dave to help medical staff and the club’s kitman to unload equipment.

Shrewsbury said Pam greeted everyone with the “biggest of smiles” and would offer the “warmest of welcomes”.

Supporters are being asked to take part in a minutes applause during the 71st-minute of Tuesday evening’s crucial League One clash with Bristol Rovers.

Shrewsbury boss Ainsworth paid tribute to the club host after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Peterborough United last Saturday.

“If we could have won the game for Pam it would have been the icing on the cake, especially for her partner Dave who has again been an integral part of the spirit," said Ainsworth.

"They stay positive and are always there with cups of tea or coffee for the staff, making the boys feel welcome and the guests feel welcome.

“That is the heart and soul of the club.

“I’m sure she should have been proud looking down at the efforts that her boys gave her.

“We mentioned her before the game, and at home hopefully she can be remembered and recognised the way that she deserves to.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave and Pam’s family.

“We have lost one of our own and that is hard to take, especially after a defeat like that. Perspective is always my big thing.

“Pam will be a huge loss to Shrewsbury Town and may she rest in peace.”

Elsewhere, Ainsworth has continually praised the Salop supporters since he arrived at the club, for their backing through a difficult few months.

After their latest set back at Peterborough, he explained how he feels that the reaction he is getting from the Salop fanbase is making him feel 'as Salopian as possible'.

“I am never going to be a Salopian because I wasn’t born there, but I feel as Salopian as possible sometimes when they are all behind me and getting with me,” he added.

“I love this place and I am going to work so hard to lift us from the last couple of seasons we have had.”