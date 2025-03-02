Wolves defender 'proud' of team's resilience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matheus Cunha's long-range equaliser - before his eventual sending off - got Wolves back into the game at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth dominated proceedings and created several chances, but Wolves' defence dug deep before losing from spot kicks and Toti is eager to take the positives from the display.

"It was a hard game and we knew that because we played here not long ago," Toti said.

"We knew they were going to come with everything from the first minute until the 120th minute if necessary.

"We just knew we had to stick together, it went to penalties and we lost but I'm still proud of what we did.

"Everybody was running together, helping each other.

"It's hard to lose like this, especially with the way we were defending, but we need to keep our heads up and recover for the next game.

"Fatigue was starting to affect us and we needed to change some players.

"We had to change our way of playing a little bit too because of the way they were pressing us.

"But we did everything that we could and when you go to penalties it (involves) some luck.

"You always need to look at the positives, take the good things from this game and also the bad things so in the next training we can improve.

"Bournemouth are not an easy team and they've had a very good season.

"We need to take the good things from here and do it again in the next game at home."

Matt Doherty had a chance to win it for Wolves with his missed penalty, before Boubacar Traore's effort crashed off the crossbar as Wolves were beaten.

But Toti has backed his two team-mates to bounce back from this setback and says the squad will give them 'strength' to overcome it as they now focus solely on Premier League survival.

"This happens, someone will have to miss from us or from them," Toti said.

"Doc, one of our captains, and Bouba - but this is football and this happens.

"We are proud of what they did, they helped us during the game. We've given them some strength and we need to keep our heads up.

"I know the fans are proud of what we did today too."

Toti endured the occasional tough moment against dynamic Cherries attacker Antoine Semenyo but began to impress as Wolves' backs were pressed against the wall.

The Portuguese defender made two clearances off the line as Bournemouth came close to taking the lead in normal time and extra-time and he was pleased with his overall performance.

"I was giving my life to defend the goal," Toti explained.

"We knew they would come with everything and I was giving everything to help the team. I scored my penalty too.

"In the end we're sad for the loss but still proud of the team and what we did."