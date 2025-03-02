Nathan Judah's Wolves FA Cup player ratings vs Bournemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sam Johnstone - 6

To say it was a mixed bag for Johnstone would be an understatement. A couple of fantastic saves, but always fragile and didn't have a good shoot-out.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Probably the most consistent player in the squad at the moment, a tidy game, but no real attacking threat, needs to be stronger at set-pieces

Nasser Djiga - 6

A full debut for the youngster who started nervously, but grew into the game as it went on. A couple of good blocks before being replaced.

Santi Bueno - 6

Didn't cover himself in glory for the opener with his positioning, but was solid enough when the pressure was on, needs to command box better.