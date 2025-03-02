Nathan Judah's Wolves FA Cup player ratings vs Bournemouth
Nathan Judah rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Bournemouth in the FA Cup.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sam Johnstone - 6
To say it was a mixed bag for Johnstone would be an understatement. A couple of fantastic saves, but always fragile and didn't have a good shoot-out.
Nelson Semedo - 6
Probably the most consistent player in the squad at the moment, a tidy game, but no real attacking threat, needs to be stronger at set-pieces
Nasser Djiga - 6
A full debut for the youngster who started nervously, but grew into the game as it went on. A couple of good blocks before being replaced.
Santi Bueno - 6
Didn't cover himself in glory for the opener with his positioning, but was solid enough when the pressure was on, needs to command box better.