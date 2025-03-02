How many games will Matheus Cunha miss for Wolves?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the 119th minute Cunha reacted badly to a coming together with Kerkez and seemed to go in with his head, resulting in a straight red card for the Brazilian, who then needed to be taken off the field by team-mates.

Wolves went on to lose the match on penalties with Matt Doherty missing the fifth penalty - a spot-kick Matheus Cunha would have taken, that would have sent the club into the FA Cup quarter-final.

Matheus Cunha will now definitely miss the Premier League games vs Everton at Molineux, Southampton at St Mary's and West Ham back at Molineux.

Should Wolves have won the game, Cunha would have only missed two Premier League games plus the FA Cup quarter final.

However, the FA will take into consideration the referee Sam Barrott's match report to determine whether the incident where the Brazilian striker appeared to hit, kick and headbutt Milos Kerkez deems further punishment.

If Cunha's ban is increased, the forward would also miss the crucial match with Ipswich at Portman Road at a minimum.

Cunha was also banned for an incident with an Ipswich staff member last December and was given a three-game ban. This was reduced to two following a hand-written letter of apology, the 25-year-old buying a new pair of glasses for the individual and that the striker was a first time offender.

It is not thought that Cunha's previous suspension will affect his punishment for the Kerkez incident as it was a retrospective ban and not an on field decision.