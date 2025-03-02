​Boss Craig Harrison happy after The New Saints ease to comfortable cup win

​Aramide Oteh scored the only goal of Friday night’s final early in the second half as TNS lifted their first silverware of the season.

Twelve points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, Saints went into the final of the Welsh League Cup as firm favourites against an Aberystwyth side at the opposite end of the league table.

TNS head coach Harrison, said: “We controlled the game from the first minute, so we were never in any real trouble.

“I think they had one shot at our goal, a couple of free-kicks, a couple of long throws, and we were quite comfortable all the time.

“We want to score goals. You know what it’s like. Whoever we’re playing, whenever we’re playing, if there’s only one in it then anything could happen, couldn’t it? So we would have liked to kill the game off.

“I thought we did, but it was as comfortable game as what we’ve had for a long time.”

Saints will hope more trophies will follow this season as they are well clear at the top of the league table, with just six games remaining, and also through to the semi-finals of the JD Welsh Cup.

They will face Cambrian United at Aberystwyth’s Park Avenue in the last four of the competition on Sunday, March 16.

“We just want to keep going,” said Harrison. “We’re in a really, really rich vein of form.”

Leo Smith, Danny Redmond and Jordan Williams all went close to an early cup final breakthrough for Saints under the Latham Park lights as they put Aberystwyth under pressure.

Oteh then went even closer when he was denied the opening goal of the evening by the far post.

Saints moved ahead three minutes into the second half when Dan Williams broke into the box on the right and pulled the ball back for Oteh, the former QPR, Salford, Crawley and Walsall striker, to finish well at the near post.

TNS midfielder Williams felt his side produced a professional performance as they saw out the game to lift their first trophy of the season.

Williams said: “I thought first half we performed well, we moved the ball well. The second half they came at us a bit more.

“As soon as we got the goal they pressed high. It was always going to be difficult. Fair play to Aber, I thought they did well tonight, and it was professional.”

Saints resume their league campaign with a home game against Haverfordwest County on Saturday.

TNS: Roberts, Davies, McGahey, Bodenham, Marshall, Smith (Clark), D. Williams, Redmond, Wilson (Bradley), Oteh (Brobbel), J. Williams. Subs not used: Holden, Clarke, Phillips, Doforo.