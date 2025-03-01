Wolves star faces ban ahead of relegation battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Brazilian forward scored a wonderful 35-yard equaliser in the FA Cup fifth round tie at Bournemouth but in the 119th minute, deep into extra-time, he appeared to hit, kick and headbutt Milos Kerkez and was given a straight red card.

Cunha will now face an automatic three-game ban, which could be extended depending on the referee's report after the game and any potential FA investigation.

He will miss Premier League games against Everton, Southampton and West Ham and any extension would mean he misses the crucial trip to relegation rivals Ipswich in April.

The attacker was given a retrospective two-game ban earlier in the season for elbowing a staff member of Ipswich and snatching his glasses off his face.

But head coach Vitor Pereira - who publicly criticised Cunha's body language after the loss to Chelsea in January - was surprising lenient in his press conference when asked about the incident.

"Matheus is a special player and he played extra-time without the conditions to play," Pereira said.

"I could take him out without the substitutions to do it or he stays on and tries to create something.