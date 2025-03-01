Steve Bull: FA Cup an important competition for Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's a season of ups and downs and a cup run is good for the fans who are dreaming of Wembley, but Premier League safety has to come first.

Personally, I'd put the strongest starting XI out there to keep the consistency in the team and try to win the game, although there are some big games coming up.

We're still five points from the relegation zone but we need to extend that in the coming weeks.

We can't rely on the other teams losing, we have to start winning consistently, and we have some really good games against those rival teams coming up.