Gareth Ainsworth explains how off field work key in Shrewsbury's survival fight

Salop travel to Peterborough for a huge clash in their relegation battle - with Posh sitting just outside the drop zone.

That is then followed by a home game against fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening at the Croud Meadow.

They head into the weekend seven points adrift with Ainsworth and his staff trying to find ways to turn the situation around.

And the Salop boss explained how individual work off the pitch is arguably more important than what they do on the training ground.