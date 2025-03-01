FA Cup: Bournemouth 1 Wolves 1 (5-4 penalties) - Report

Bournemouth took the lead when a defensive mix-up allowed Evanilson a tap-in as the hosts pushed a shaky Wolves defence.

VAR and failed semi-automated offside technology caused a long delay in the second half before Milos Kerkez’s goal was given as offside.

Wolves never looked likely to capitalise on that goal being ruled out, but Matheus Cunha’s thunderous 35 yard strike dragged them level.

The hosts battered Wolves in extra-time but the visitors held firm in defence to take the game to penalties, despite Cunha’s late sending off that will now be a huge blow to the club’s relegation battle.

Matt Doherty and Boubacar Traore missed decisive spot kicks as Wolves were beaten 5-4 on penalties.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira made four changes to his Wolves side following the midweek defeat to Fulham.

Sam Johnstone came in for Jose Sa, who did not travel, while Doherty, Andre and Marshall Munetsi dropped to the bench for Nasser Djiga, Pablo Sarabia and Larsen.

It marked Djiga’s full debut, while Hwang Hee-chan recovered from injury to be named among the substitutes.

Andoni Iraola named a strong Bournemouth side that included Evanilson, but Justin Kluivert was named on the bench.

On a sunny afternoon at the Vitality Stadium a loud away end was making all the noise, but it was Bournemouth who had the first chance. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was closed down by Alex Scott and his pass was given away to Marcus Tavernier on the edge of the box, but he fired over the bar.

Moments later, Kerkez lashed a shot wide as the hosts started brightly.

Toti Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Alex Scott (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves came close when Cunha’s corner found Bellegarde on the edge of the box and his low effort was inches away from hitting the target.

Rayan Ait-Nouri did well to get into the box and force Kepa Arrizabalaga into a save, as Wolves grew into the game following Bournemouth’s good start.

The Cherries then took the lead on the half hour mark. A long pass found Antoine Semenyo with Johnstone inexplicably off his line and in no man’s land. The goalkeeper made the initial save but parried as far as Evanilson, who tapped the ball into an empty net.

Just moments later Johnstone was caught under an inswinging corner and Kerkez bundled home a second goal.

But an embarrassingly long VAR check, that took several minutes and involved referee Sam Barrott calling both captains for a conversation in the dugout, eventually ruled the goal out for offside.

Supposedly, the semi-automated offside technology failed and VAR was then called upon to draw lines and make the decision.

Both sets of fans chanted against VAR, regardless of the decision, as the game was interrupted before seven minutes of added time were announced.

Kerkez then set up Scott for a tap-in from two yards but he missed the ball and it hit his hand before crossing the line and was chalked off, giving Wolves a lifeline after more poor defending.

Evanilson of AFC Bournemouth is challenged by Santiago Bueno (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Wolves somehow managed to get to half-time only losing 1-0 as the Cherries dominated the latter stages of the half.

After a quiet start to the second half, Joao Gomes fired over on the volley before Toti Gomes made an important block to deny Semenyo’s effort.

Wolves were nowhere near good enough on the day but their talisman Cunha dragged them out of trouble again with a world class goal on the hour mark. The Brazilian picked the ball up 35 yards from goal and rifled it into the top corner.

Almost instantly from that equaliser, some desperate Wolves defending meant Toti was forced into an excellent clearance off the line to keep the Cherries at bay.

Dean Huijsen then nodded over from a corner as Bournemouth chased a winner.

Wolves came close when a Cunha free-kick was headed back into the box by Toti and Djiga headed towards goal, before Johnstone saved well from Semenyo.

As five minutes of added time were announced the hosts were pushing and came close with Semenyo’s whipped effort towards the far post.

The two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes as the contest went to extra-time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Brazilian striker #10 Matheus Cunha (L) celebrates with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish midfielder #21 Pablo Sarabia(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

As the game got back under way, Wolves’ tactics were very clear, as they left Cunha up front on his own, packed out the midfield and were seemingly playing for penalties.

Tyler Adams had a long-range strike flash wide of the post as the half-time whistle in extra-time was blown.

As the second half of extra-time got under way, substitute Daniel Jebbison looked set to find the back of the net when the ball landed to him in the box with Johnstone out of position, but Toti made an impressive clearance off the line to keep it level.

Bournemouth were all over Wolves and Johnstone was forced into a brilliant save to tip Luis Sinisterra’s header over the bar.

The goalkeeper then saved from Lewis Cook’s close range header, but the Bournemouth captain should have scored from five yards.

In the 119th minute Cunha reacted badly to a coming together with Kerkez and seemed to go in with his head, resulting in a straight red card for the Brazilian, who then needed to be taken off the field by team-mates.

The game went to penalties and a good start with goals from Larsen, Andre, Ait-Nouri and Toti was followed up by Johnstone’s save to deny Huijsen.

Doherty had the chance to win it but missed the target, before Boubacar Traore hit the crossbar with his effort.

Sinisterra stepped up to win it for Bournemouth and knock Wolves out of the FA Cup.

Key Moments

GOAL 30 Evanilson taps Bournemouth in front

GOAL 60 Cunha’s world class strike levels for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Semedo (Doherty, 72), Djiga (Traore, 86), Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, J.Gomes (Andre, 72), Bellegarde (Pond, 90), Sarabia (Munetsi, 72), Cunha, Larsen.

Subs not used: Bentley, Lima, Doyle, Hwang.

Bournemouth: Kepa, Cook, Hill, Huijsen, Kerkez, Adams, Scott (Sinisterra, 84), Brooks (Kluivert, 67), Tavernier, Semenyo (Jebbison, 105), Evanilson (Ouattara, 67).

Subs not used: Dennis, Akinmboni, Winterburn, Soler, Silcott-Duberry.