Decade-long record Wolves will be looking to extend at Bournemouth

Last weekend, Matheus Cunha extended his tally to 13 league goals in an increasingly prolific campaign to propel Wolves to a vital 1-0 win at AFC Bournemouth.

Wolves will be on the South Coast again this weekend, with attentions turning away from the Premier League basement battle and towards another possible run in the FA Cup.

The Gold and Black reached the quarter-finals under Gary O'Neil last season and Vitor Pereira will be looking to repeat that feat this term.

They have not reached the last eight of the competition in back-to-back seasons for 30 years but history has favoured Wolves on their recent trips to Dorset.